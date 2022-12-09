A 29-year-old car valet has been fined £750 for possessing cocaine.
Gabriel Cristian Grosu admitted the offence as well as possessing cannabis, for which magistrates made no separate penalty.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police stopped Grosu while he was driving an Alfa Romeo on the Mountain Road on June 3 at 11.30pm.
When officers spoke to him, they noticed a bulge in his groin area and when they felt it, it felt like something was concealed.
A search found a Kinder egg containing 3.87 grams of cocaine, which police valued at £387.
Also found was 0.22 grams of cannabis, valued at £2.20.
During a police interview, Grosu, who lives at Edremony Estate in Port Erin, admitted possession of the drugs for personal use.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that these were his client’s first drug offences and that he no longer used illicit substances.
‘Mr Grosu was going out over the TT period intending to have a good time,’ said the advocate.
‘He received a scare when he was arrested, taken to police headquarters, and strip searched.
‘It was a very frightening experience and he has been scared straight and is no longer using illicit substances.
‘This has been hanging over him since June.’
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Grosu: ‘We are pleased to hear that you no longer dabble in drugs.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £25 per week.