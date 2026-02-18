A series of one-act plays will be held in Port Erin next month which will showcase acting talent on the island.
The Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) will host four nights of compelling plays at the Erin Arts Centre from March 11-14.
The event will feature original writing, youth and adult productions and expert adjudication by Sue Doherty.
There will also be a practical workshop with industry professional Edward Bennett and the much-anticipated Young Actor of Mann competition.
A spokesperson for MADF said: ‘With comedy, drama, thrillers and thought-provoking storytelling brought to life by talented local performers and directors, MADF month offers something for everyone and a chance to support theatre made in the Island, by the island, for the island.’
The annual MADF Festival of One Act Plays will bring together 11 short plays from nine local drama groups, including three youth productions and four original works by island writers.
The MADF spokesperson said: ‘Audiences can expect a rich mix of comedy, dark comedy, psychological drama, thriller, romance and sci-fi, all adjudicated by Sue Doherty, a respected member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators.
‘Sue will provide an insightful adjudication after the final play each evening, offering valuable feedback on both the plays and performances.’
On Wednesday, March 11, starting at 7pm the Service Players will perform ‘Janet and John’ by Michael Pearcy. That will be followed by Rushen Players with ‘Parallels’ by Wood and Kinley. The final play that evening will be ‘Theodora’, an original work, by Gemma Varnom and performed by Starling Crew.
On Thursday March12, from 7pm, High Horse Productions will perform ‘Little Dolls’ by Nancy Harris followed by Underwood Productions with ‘Bus 404’ by Alessandro Mazzotta. The final play will be Service Players performing ‘Roast Dinner’ by Lisa Smith which is another original work.
Friday, March 13, will see the youth plays held from 7pm, starting with Stage Door Academy performing ‘Me, My Monsters and I’ by Grey Pratt which is an original work. Next up will be Elite Theatre Arts performing ‘Lockdown’ by Douglas Craven. The final play will be ‘In Juliet’s Garden’ by Judy Elliot McDonald performed by Stage One Drama.
The final evening will be Saturday, March 17, from 7pm starting with Cobbled Heights performing ‘Matter of Husbands’ by Ferenc Molnár followed by Rushen Players with ‘The Blood of the Lamb’ by Arlene Hutton.
Following the adjudication, adult and youth awards will be presented on Saturday night, celebrating outstanding performances across the festival.
Ticket are £12 for adults, £10 for over-65s and £5 for under-18s. A festival season ticket is £35.
As part of the festival programme, MADF is hosting a theatre workshop with Edward Bennett, exploring how to devise and stage a one-act play through the writings of Harold Pinter. Bennett brings extensive experience in production, directing and writing, and is fresh from filming the latest Beatles biopic and Bridgerton. To register interest email: [email protected]
The Young Actor of Mann (YAOM) competition will also take place on Sunday, March 15 at the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen High School which will be adjudicated by Edward Bennett.
For tickets, workshop details and full festival information, visit: www.madf.im