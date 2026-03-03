A 17-year-old former Castle Rushen student is set to share how his unusual pets have played a life-changing role in supporting his mental health.
Jessie Quirk, who lives with ADHD, autism, severe social anxiety and other mental health challenges, will speak openly about his experiences during a special talk at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin later this month.
Titled ‘The Secret Lives of Weird Pets: Snakes, Autism & Me’, the event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, March 24.
During the talk, Jessie will explain how caring for his four snakes – three Western hognoses and one corn snake – has helped him build confidence, manage anxiety and find purpose.
Jessie hopes his story will challenge common misconceptions about reptiles and inspire others, particularly young people, to see the value in connecting with animals.
‘These wonderful animals saved my life in so many ways,’ he said.
‘I want to show everyone that these creatures aren’t to be feared, but rather admired.’
He added that introducing people to reptiles and invertebrates could help foster a greater appreciation for wildlife and conservation.
‘We need more people willing to make changes to help preserve our wonderful world and the animals it holds. We owe this world everything and every little bit helps. If I can help one person make a change, that’s all I need.’
The event is being supported by Manx Wildlife Trust, which praised Jessie’s courage and commitment to sharing his journey.
Dr Carmel Croukamp, head of engagement for the trust, said: ‘The depth of Jessie’s knowledge and interest in wildlife is remarkable, and his wish to share both what he’s learned and how this journey has supported him is a generous and important thing to do for others.
Jessie standing up and offering that example carries real weight, and we’re pleased to help facilitate this in solidarity with him and others.’
Alongside Jessie’s own snakes and other creatures, the evening will also feature snakes and geckos provided by Allan Campbell, who is launching a new venture, Zoo2You IOM.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and even hold some of the animals under supervision.
Jessie emphasised that the event is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all ages.
‘This is an all-inclusive event, suitable for children. If you want to learn more about reptiles and invertebrates, learn more about autism and the support in the island, hear about my life and the struggles I have faced, meet some unique animals and be able to hold some of the kindest creatures in the world – please come along.’
Strand Vets will also be supporting the evening, with a veterinary nurse in attendance.
Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s. They can be booked online via the Erin Arts Centre website or purchased in person at the venue.
- If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details to [email protected]