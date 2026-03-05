Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies is heading to Port Erin this Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘The weather forecast for Sunday morning has a “risk of patchy light rain” so we’ve decided to go ahead with our event at Port Erin, meeting on the promenade close to Scoops Ice Cream Parlour from 10.30am.
‘We will also be sending some of our volunteers to nearby Spaldrick, which we’re told has quite a lot of rubbish to be removed.’
The following week (Sunday, March 15) the plan is to head to Port Cornaa (turn across the tram rails on the coast road - follow signs), while on March 22 the Point of Ayre is the charity’s focus. Volunteers are asked to meet at the car park to the right of the lighthouse.