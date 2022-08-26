Care home nurse stole from dead former resident
A care home nurse has admitted stealing an Amazon Fire tablet from a deceased former resident’s property.
Junle Mae Dolloso then accessed the care home’s computer records without permission in order to contact the man’s daughter.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to theft and unauthorised access to computer material and will be sentenced on October 13 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Dolloso was working at Beaconsfield residential nursing home in Ramsey at the time of the offences.
The daughter of the dead man said that she had bought a reconditioned Amazon Fire tablet for £69 and sent it to her father at the care home.
Various accounts on the tablet were linked to her father.
He died in February 2021 and his belongings were put in a room for collection.
His daughter subsequently collected them but later discovered that the tablet was not among them.
She contacted the manager of the nursing home to inquire about it but was told it could not be found.
The woman said she then received a Nexus 7 tablet in the post a short time later.
Investigations into her late father’s Amazon Fire accounts showed that an application which had been in his name had since been changed to a different name, off the island.
The manager of the care home said that the new name on the account was the same as Dolloso’s nephew’s name.
Senior carer Dolloso, who lives at Fuchsia Close in Peel, was found to have accessed the home’s patient records on April 3 without permission and obtained contact details for the deceased man’s daughter.
On that day, the daughter received a phone call from Dolloso who told her that the tablet had been taken by mistake as it was in the unclaimed property. She said that she had given it to her niece or nephew.
After being arrested Dolloso said that she had received the tablet back.
Prosecutor Mr Swain said that the offences had been a breach of trust but the computer offence could be heard only in the summary court.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address and to contact probation services.