Caught trying to bring cocaine to island in post

A 29-year-old Douglas woman has admitted being involved in importing cocaine to the island in the post.

Franklynn Diana Bate was arrested after a package containing 275 grams of the class A drug was intercepted at the Post Office sorting office on May 25 last year.

In court, she pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cocaine to the island, attempting to possess it with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possession of cannabis.

She will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 27.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that the total amounts involved were 275.85 grams of cocaine and 1.3 grams of cannabis.

serious

The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, as well as a psychiatric report.

Mr Wood said that a basis of plea was likely to be submitted before sentencing.

Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Bate, who lives at Sumark Croft, to the higher court.