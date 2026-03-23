A charge of being concerned in supplying cannabis, against Ella Anita Johnson, aged 20, of Conister Road, Willaston, has been withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant had been arrested as part of a police operation involving a number of suspects.
However, he said that there had been a lack of admissible evidence, and when further evidence had been requested from the police, it had not been provided.
Mr Kane said that this was Ms Johnson’s fourth court appearance, and given that further evidence had not been provided, his only course of action was to withdraw the charge.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling submitted an application for legal costs paid by the defendant, of £183, which were awarded.