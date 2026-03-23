Harold Rodriguez Gallero failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 62, above the legal limit of 35.
The vehicle then rolled back around 30 to 40cm, before stopping and then continuing onto Bucks Road.
Officers stopped Gallero just before Rosemount traffic lights and he admitted he had consumed alcohol.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a further test produced the reading of 62.
The court heard that Gallero, who lives at Upper Dukes Road in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
Duty advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea, entered on his first court appearance.
Mr Wright said that Gallero wanted to apologise to the court and police for the dangerous thing he had done.
The advocate said that his client had held a licence for 13 years, in the UK and Isle of Man, and worked as a healthcare assistant.
He said that Gallero visited people at their homes so the driving ban was going to cause him great difficulties.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125 and Gallero will pay at a rate of £100 per month.
He must also take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Chair of the magistrates Lisa Horton told the defendant: ‘A car rolling down a hill is a very dangerous thing, and certainly getting into a car when over the limit, as you did, is a very dangerous thing indeed.’