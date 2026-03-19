The incident occurred at temporary roadworks at around 3pm on February 24.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary are now trying to identify the female driver of a white SUV-type vehicle believed to have been travelling south at the time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/1993/26.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.