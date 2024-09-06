A chef who had previously denied failing to provide a breath sample to police has changed his plea to guilty.
William Daniel Hays will now be sentenced on November 7 after a probation report has been prepared.
The offence was committed on May 27 at Police Headquarters in Douglas.
However, on Thursday, September 5, he changed that plea to guilty.
The defendant, who is 37, was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that his client had tried twice to provide a sample, and had done so at the roadside, but had been unable to at Police Headquarters.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.