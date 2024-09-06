A chef who had previously denied failing to provide a breath sample to police has changed his plea to guilty.

William Daniel Hays will now be sentenced on November 7 after a probation report has been prepared.

The offence was committed on May 27 at Police Headquarters in Douglas.

On May 30, Hays, who lives at Smetana Close in Castletown, entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

However, on Thursday, September 5, he changed that plea to guilty.

The defendant, who is 37, was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Mr Vaughan-Williams said that his client had tried twice to provide a sample, and had done so at the roadside, but had been unable to at Police Headquarters.

Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.