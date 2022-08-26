Subscribe newsletter
A teenage chef who rode his 125cc motorbike with an expired provisional licence has been fined £100.
Kayne William Lee Kelly was also fined £200 for having no insurance, as the licence offence invalidated his insurance.
Magistrates also endorsed the 19-year-old’s licence with four penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Kelly riding his Yamaha MT125 bike on Peel Road in Douglas on July 2 at 11.45pm.
Their attention was initially drawn to blue LED lights which were fitted to the bike.
They stopped him at Braddan Bridge and checks found that his provisional licence had expired in January. This also rendered his insurance invalid.
The bike was subsequently seized.
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in a letter of reference for his client and submitted that this would be his first and last visit to court.
Mr Clegg said that Kelly had completed his compulsory basic motorcycle training (CBT) which lasted for two years.
Kelly, who lives at Orry Lane in Peel, said that he had not appreciated that his provisional licence could then run out.
Mr Clegg said that it was a technical offence and that insurers would have still been liable to pay out when the offence is a technicality so there was no risk to the public in that respect.
The advocate said that Kelly had since renewed his provisional licence and done everything he could to rectify matters.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fines, at a rate of £30 per fortnight.