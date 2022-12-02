Stephen Joseph Keig, of Prince’s Avenue, is charged with fraud by false representation, conspiring to commit perjury, four counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of theft.
The fraud charge is said to relate to an allegation of Mr Keig being involved in fraudulently obtaining Covid lateral flow tests for delivery during the pandemic and making money from tests which were not delivered.
The perjury allegation is said to involve forged bank statements sent to the Small Claims Division and involve another party. He will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 26.
Magistrates refused bail and remanded Mr Keig in custody.