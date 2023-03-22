A 42-year-old man has admitted drink-driving at more than twice the legal limit with a child in his car.
He will be sentenced on May 2 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Jago-Smith was driving a Ford Mondeo on March 18, at 10am.
A witness described him as swerving and mounting the kerb at Shore Road in Port St Mary, where the car came to a stop.
The child was also in the car.
Police arrived and found Jago-Smith still in the driver’s seat.
He was said to be smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, Jago-Smith was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he produced the reading of 94.
The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview, he said that he had been drinking the previous evening and had then slept for eight hours.
He said he had not eaten since 8pm that previous night but didn’t think he would be over the limit in the morning.
Jago-Smith said he would not have driven if he thought he was over the limit, especially with the child in the car.
He claimed that the manner of driving was due to having a damaged tyre.
Mr Swain said that there was some confusion over a previous conviction in the UK, and whether it related to Jago-Smith, so an adjournment before sentencing to clarify this would also be necessary.
Defence advocate John Wright asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing.
Mr Wright said that, on the morning of the incident, Jago-Smith had been involved in a domestic disturbance and as a result, had decided to remove himself and the child from the situation.
‘He felt fit to drive but took the decision at a time of stress,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.