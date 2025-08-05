Two men have appeared in court after a brawl in a car park which was broken up by members of the public.
Dylan James Rice, aged 27, of Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin, pleaded not guilty to affray, while 35-year-old James Robert Neale, of Kirkfield Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire, is yet to enter a plea to the same charge.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the two men were involved in an argument at Fairy Hill Close on June 9, at around 2pm.
It’s alleged that after a verbal exchange, Mr Neale grabbed Mr Rice by neck as he was manoeuvring his car out of the car park.
Mr Rice is then accused of getting a metal bar from his car and hitting Mr Neale in the head with it.
It is then alleged to have escalated further with both men attacking each other before members of the public intervened.
Mr Rice was then said to have got back in his car with Mr Neale allegedly banging his fist on the window.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Rice was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who said that his client’s defence would be that he had been acting in self-defence.
Mr Wood agreed that the case should be heard at the higher court.
Committal proceedings will take place on September 25.
Mr Neale was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who said that it was accepted that the case would have to be committed on the same date.
Mr Glover also asked for an adjournment until September 4, saying that Mr Neale wanted time to instruct advocate Louise Cooil.
Bail has been granted for both men.