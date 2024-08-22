Caley Brown slapped a man and threw a brick towards him during a row at The Bretney, where she lives.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that the incident took place on May 17, at around 7.30pm.
Brown was said to be rowing with the complainant outside her address, at The Bretney.
She said she had been complaining about an item which she claimed had been stolen.
During the row, Brown picked up a brick and threw it in the man’s direction.
He said that it bounced and hit his foot, though Brown denied it had hit him.
She was then said to have slapped the man while he was sitting in his car.
Brown was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where during an interview, she said: ‘D’you know how many times he’s pinched from me?’
Defence advocate Paul Glover referred to a probation report, saying that it detailed a lot about his client’s personal life and mental health.
Mr Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report, for a period of supervision.
‘There is a clear need for probation to have a level of intervention in her life,’ said the advocate.
The report assessed Brown as a medium risk of reoffending and of harm to others, but Mr Glover said that this would drop to low, with assistance from probation.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It is clear from the report that your ability to deal with conflict has been affected by your background.’
Brown was ordered to pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.