Two men appeared in court yesterday after denying fraud and theft allegations involving hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Glenn Cooper, aged 53, of Helm Road, Windermere, and David Hewitt, aged 51, of Clover Avenue, Peel, were due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
However, Mr Hewitt’s advocate, Jim Travers, said that he wished to challenge the committal.
A committal challenge hearing will now be held on May 4.
Mr Cooper was represented by advocate David Reynolds, who said that his client was ready to be committed to the higher court, but it would be better if he waited until the outcome of the co-defendant’s hearing.
Mr Cooper has previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, and one of fraud by false representation.
The total value of the allegations against him is in the region of £645,000.
Mr Hewitt has previously pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud and three counts of theft.
The allegations against Mr Hewitt involve a sum of the region of £132,000.
Bail continues for Mr Hewitt in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to associate with his co-defendant, and not to leave the island without court consent.
No bail application was made for Mr Cooper and he is remanded at the prison.