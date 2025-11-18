A 43-year-old man, who has denied a sexual assault and domestic abuse, has had his committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery delayed.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws in the Isle of Man.
The man is accused of assaulting a woman as she slept, with the allegations said to involve him touching her clitoris and trying to insert his penis.
She said she asked him to stop and he allegedly replied: ‘Why?’
Committal proceedings were due to be held on October 28, but the court heard that the committal papers were not yet ready.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Winston Taylor.
Committal has been rescheduled for December 16.
Bail continues.