Two men have had their committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery delayed for two weeks.
The duo have previously denied fraud and theft allegations involving hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Glenn Cooper, aged 52, of Helm Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, and one of fraud by false representation.
The total value of the allegations against Mr Cooper is in the region of £645,000.
David Hewitt, aged 50, of Clover Avenue, Peel, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud and three counts of theft.
The allegations against Mr Hewitt involve a sum of the region of £132,000.
Mr Cooper appeared via video link from the prison and was represented by advocate David Reynolds while Mr Hewitt appeared in court in person and was represented by Jim Travers.
They were both due to be committed to the higher court on Thursday (January 26), but their advocates asked for an adjournment until February 9 to allow time to review the case papers, which were said to total almost 2,000 pages.
Bail continues for Mr Hewitt in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.
No bail application was made for Mr Cooper and he is remanded in custody.