Committal proceedings in tragic case put back

David Evans, aged 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, appeared in court again last week via video link from the prison charged with causing death by careless driving.

He is also charged with failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and an act against public justice.

The taxi driver was originally due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 9, but this was put back to June 16 as a pathology report was outstanding.

On Thursday, prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt said that the report had only recently been received and asked for committal proceedings to be put back to July 7.

Mr Evans is yet to enter pleas to the charges and was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough.

The allegations relate to the death of Carolyn Buchan.

Seventy-three-year-old Mrs Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the committal proceedings until July 7.