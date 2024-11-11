A 70-year-old man from Ballasalla man who grew his own cannabis has been sentenced to 180 hours’ community service.
Martin Charles Critchley previously admitted possession of class A drugs, namely magic mushrooms, two counts of possession of cannabis, and one count of cultivating cannabis.
We previously reported that police executed a search warrant at his home on September 5 last year, in relation to a different matter.
The search found five established cannabis plants with hydroponic equipment, and ten younger plants at the property.
Police estimated that the estimated potential yield from the established plants was between 140 grams and 420 grams, with an estimated value of between £2,800 and £8,400.
The younger plants were estimated to have a potential yield of between 280 grams and 840 grams, valued between £5,600 and £16,800.
Seedlings were also found in a tray, as well as pscales and snap bags.
A total of 88.2 grams of herbal cannabis was also found during the search, as well as 17.7 grams of cannabis resin, and 1.9 grams of the class A drug psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
When interviewed, Critchley answered ‘no comment’ to questions, but handed in a prepared statement saying that the drugs were for personal use only, and that it was cheaper to buy in bulk.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who said that the five established cannabis plants were not fully grown or bearing flowers, and that the other 10 were not at a growth stage, so it could not be said if they would have survived long enough to produce a yield.
The advocate said that there were no flowering headed plants, so the values mentioned were hypothetical only.
Mr Wood said that Critchley was an active man in the community and would be happy to do community service as a sentence.
The advocate said that his client had been growing his own cannabis to supplement his prescription cannabis, as that was quite expensive.
Mr Wood handed in letters of reference for Critchley and said that he had reached the age of 70 with no previous convictions.
‘He is a society-focussed individual who takes pleasure in assisting others,’ said the advocate.
‘He’s not going to be growing his own plants. You could say he has green fingers, but his efforts would be better directed to Rhododendrons and Clematis.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Critchley to 180 hours’ community service for each of his offences, all to run concurrently.
She also ordered the defendant, who lives at Hawthorne Grove, to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £100 per month.