A company appeared in court this week charged with two counts of health and safety breaches after a man died in Ballasalla.
The case against Pooil Vaaish Black Limestone has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery to be heard on a date to be set.
Nathan Harvey, aged 30, died after he was hit by a falling piece of stone at a company site at Douglas Road in Ballasalla on June 21 last year.
Pooil Vaaish Black Limestone, whose registered office is at Grenaby Studios, Ballabeg, was represented in court by company director Rosemary Angela Glassey who was in the public gallery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Mr Harvey and a co-worker had been moving a slab of granite from a yard to a workshop at 8.45am on the day in question.
In preparation to lift it, they were getting lifting accessories to attach to a fork lift truck.
They were said to have pulled the slab from a leaning position to upright, then put a wedge in place to create a gap for a hoisting clamp to go on the edge of the slab.
Mr Harvey was said to have been holding the slab while his co-worker went to get the truck.
His co-worker said that he then heard a noise and turned to see Mr Harvey with half of the slab on his stomach and lower body.
An ambulance was called but Mr Harvey was pronounced dead at 10.36am.
Mr Swain said that it is alleged that there was not a safe working system employed and that the case should go to the higher court.
The charges allege that the company failed to ensure the health and safety of employees at the site.
Defence advocate Peter Russell agreed that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the case to the higher court.