A 45-year-old company director has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery to face trial.
James Ross Alexander Graham, of Shore Road, Kirk Michael, has previously pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation.
Mr Graham, who is a director of A1 Sheds denies accepting money for work he knew he may not be able to do.
Seven people are said to have contacted the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading with complaints.
It is alleged that they paid deposits to A1 Sheds, and that the money was accepted on the agreement to undertake work at properties, but that Mr Graham knew there was a serious risk he would be unable to complete the work, or that when he realised he would be unable to complete the work, he did not correct his previous representation.
The complainants allege that they never received sheds or that some work was not completed to agreed standards.
The prosecution allege that deposits had been requested back and that the charges relate to a total in the region of £42,000.
Mr Graham was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, and will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions not to contact witnesses and not to leave the island without court consent.