A fraudster left a war veteran ‘traumatised’ after falsely claiming he was a captain in the Royal Marines and had completed three tours of Afghanistan.
Christopher Stocks fabricated the story to obtain a military uniform for which he never paid and later repeated the same claims while being interviewed to become an Army Cadet volunteer.
The 40-year-old also obtained a self-employment work permit using fake certificates and fraudulently acquired a number of goods - including a hot tub.
On November 19 last year, Stocks visited military surplus shop Q's Stores in Douglas, where he told owner Barry Quilliam he had served as a captain in the Royal Marines for 20 years and completed three tours of Afghanistan.
He claimed he had been medically discharged after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
He obtained a uniform at a discounted price of £340 but never paid for it, although it was later returned to the store following his arrest.
Stocks later attended an interview where he repeated the same story, during which his lies were uncovered.
He wore the uniform at an Army Cadet event but there were inaccuracies with his dress, including wearing two wings on each shoulder when military personnel wear only one, and also wearing a green beret not associated with the rank of captain.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Quilliam said: ‘Having served in Afghanistan myself, I feel he did a disservice to those who were emotionally scarred or injured through service.
‘The fact he said he had seen terrible things and suffered PTSD made me go beyond customer service and offer to meet him for a brew to talk about it. This all brought back distressing images and trauma for me.
‘I would have liked to have gone to court and represented all the people who have served King and country.’
Stocks previously pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation, one count of wearing a uniform without authority and one count of theft.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said Stocks moved to the island with his partner and child in July 2024.
In September 2025, his employer, where he worked as an electrician, raised concerns after asking him to provide qualification certificates which he failed to produce.
Another employer for whom Stocks carried out subcontracting work also raised concerns about his abilities.
It was discovered he had provided two false City and Guilds qualification certificates to the Department for Enterprise.
In May 2025, Stocks ordered a sofa and furniture from Homeco worth £5,590, claiming he needed them delivered quickly after moving into a property.
Multiple attempts were made to secure payment, but the court heard Stocks had repeatedly ‘fobbed off’ the company.
In June 2025, a warrant was executed at his home and the items were recovered. Also found was a Mustang hot tub worth £16,385, which Stocks had ordered from Arctic Spas without paying for it.
He had sent the company a screenshot purporting to show a bank transfer, resulting in the hot tub being delivered and installed, but the money had never been transferred.
In a victim impact statement, the owner said: ‘I feel deceived and upset that we were taken advantage of as a small family business.’
In mitigation, advocate Darren Taubitz said his client had shown remorse and had two stepchildren whom he treated as his own.
He argued Stocks suffered from emotionally unstable personality disorder, which led to impulsive behaviour. Mr Taubitz said it was clear his client was never going to get away with any of the offences.
He also said Stocks never gained financially from his work as an electrician, having never been paid before the deception was discovered.
In relation to the uniform offence, Mr Taubitz said his client was ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ and that his claims were ‘complete fantasy’.
Deemster Graeme Cook decided to give Stocks the benefit of the doubt, handing him a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years, together with supervision.
Deemster Cook warned Stocks: ‘Rest assured, if you come back before me again, there will be no second chances.’