A 40-year-old man who was working as an electrician here has admitted faking his qualifications to get a work permit.
Christopher Stocks also had thousands of pounds worth of furniture and a hot tub delivered to his home, then didn’t pay.
He then stole a military uniform from a shop and wore it, which is illegal.
Stocks, whose address was previously given as Station Road, Port Erin, but now as the prison, appeared in court on March 3.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation, one count of wearing a uniform without authority, and one count of theft, and has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Stocks moved here with his partner and child in July 2024.
In September 2025, his island employer, where he was working as an electrician, raised concerns, saying that they had asked him to provide his qualification certificates, but he had failed to do so.
Another employer, who Stocks did subcontracting work for, raised concerns about his abilities.
It was discovered that he’d provided two false City and Guilds qualification certificates to the Department for Enterprise.
In May 2025, Stocks ordered a sofa and furniture from Homeco, valued at £5,590, saying he needed them delivered quickly as he had just moved into a property.
Multiple attempts were made to get payment from him, but Mr Kane said that Stocks had ‘fobbed off’ the company after the items had been delivered.
In June 2025, a warrant was executed at his home and the items were found.
Also found was a Mustang hot tub, valued at £16,385, which Stocks had ordered from Arctic Spas and hadn’t paid for.
He had sent a screenshot of a bank transfer to the company as evidence of payment, which resulted in it being delivered and installed, but the money had not been transferred.
The offences relating to the military uniform were committed on December 2.
Mr Kane submitted that the offences were too serious for summary court, and said that they should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
The prosecutor said that Stocks had obtained work as an electrician and conducted work, under the pretence that he was qualified.
Mr Kane said that the total value of the goods fraudulently obtained was more than £20,000.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz submitted a psychiatric report, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The advocate said that the psychiatric report provided information on his client’s mental health, which perhaps went some way to explaining his impulsive behaviour.
Mr Taubitz said that the furniture and the hot tub, which he said was a display one, had been returned, which should be taken into account when assessing the loss to the companies.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood committed Stocks to the higher court, where he will appear on March 20.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded.