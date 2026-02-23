A Ramsey man has been put on probation for two years after committing 11 offences during a two-month spree.
Adam Alan Cowin, 40, admitted driving while unfit, careless driving, having no licence or insurance, and taking a vehicle without consent, all on September 5.
He also pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour on July 22, August 26, September 9, and September 17, as well as criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly on July 18.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also banned him from driving for three years and ordered £500 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that Cowin’s spree began on July 18, when police were called to an Onchan bus stop.
Cowin was getting off the bus and officers described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and was then said to have spat on the floor of the police van, which resulted in it having to be deep cleaned.
On July 22, Cowin came out of his Bircham Avenue Close flat carrying a saw and a pole and told a neighbour: ‘You owe me a million pounds.’
The neighbour told him he must be mistaken and he went back into his flat.
On August 26, a woman at Bircham Avenue Close reported that Cowin had entered her hallway carrying a claw hammer but left after she shouted at him.
On September 5 at 3.45pm, a woman received a notification from an online application, that someone was at her front door.
She recognised the man as Cowin, and he appeared to be holding something which at first looked like a knife.
The same day, another woman in that area received a phone call telling her that her car had been stolen.
Nearby, at Gladstone Avenue, were an ambulance and police officers, with her BMW in the middle of the road.
A witness said that they'd seen Cowin driving the BMW into another vehicle.
He reversed and tried to drive forward, but hit construction barriers.
He was said to be slouched over the steering wheel, slurring his words, and with pupils like ‘pin points’.
Ambulance staff said that he appeared to be ‘away with the fairies’.
When searched, a steel spoon was found in his pocket.
A medical examiner later assessed him as being unfit to drive through drugs.
On September 9, police were called to Clear Pharmacy after Cowin had entered eight times, and his behaviour prompted staff to lock the door.
On September 17, police were again called to Clear Pharmacy after Cowin repeatedly entered.
He then told officers: ‘I’m going to stab every one of those f****** c**** in there and rob the pharmacy.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the offences were committed while Cowin wasn’t taking his medication and was misusing alcohol.
He'll pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.