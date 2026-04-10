Thirty-three-year-old Gary Robert Bowie, of Brookhill Road, admitted the offence as he appeared before magistrates recently.
Officers found him lying on the ground at Ballure Walk in Ramsey, and described him as slurring his words and unable to stand.
Duty advocate John Wright said that Bowie suffered from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and sometimes drank to self-medicate.
Mr Wright said that there was an ongoing investigation into his client’s medical issues, and that on the day of the offence he had been in a great deal of pain.