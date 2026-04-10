Christopher Walsh, of Viking Road, appeared before magistrates recently, admitting the offence, and also had his licence endorsed with four points.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Walsh was stopped by police on Loch Promenade in Douglas, on December 20, while driving a Ford Focus.
He was given five days to produce insurance documents, but later produced documents only covering him to drive other vehicles, and not the Focus.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said Walsh’s car had been off the road, so he’d been driving his girlfriend’s vehicle.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs, and payment at a rate of £100 per week.