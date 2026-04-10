Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Turner while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on January 9, on North Quay in Douglas.
The tax had expired in June 2025 and he was given five days to produce insurance.
On January 10, the defendant produced insurance but only commencing on that day.
Duty advocate John Wright said that the car had been off the road for while, and Turner had overlooked renewing the tax and insurance.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs and Turner will pay £20 per week.