David Philip Hattersley, aged 69, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, relating to credit balances of £75,829 and £53,057, as well as converting criminal property.
Fifty-eight-year-old Ginette Susan Hattersley pleaded not guilty to the credit balance theft of £53,057 and converting criminal property.
The husband and wife, of Glen View Terrace, appeared before magistrates recently, and are accused of using some of the money to purchase a Swift Kon-Tiki motorhome.
It’s alleged that the money belonged to Mr Hattersley’s now deceased mother.
The case will be committed to the Court General Gaol Delivery on September 2.
Bail has been granted.