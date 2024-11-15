A Pulrose couple have been hit with fines totalling £1,650 after they both admitted possessing cannabis.
Jason Daniel Claude Smithies, aged 29, admitted three counts of the offence and was fined a total of £1,150.
Twenty-two-year-old Hannah Kneen pleaded guilty to two counts and was fined £500.
They appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday, November 14, and were also both ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs each by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a search warrant was executed at Alder Road, where both defendants live, on April 29.
During a search of the property, police found 18.9 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £378.
Smithies and Kneen were off the island at the time of the search, but were arrested the following day when they returned.
During an interview, Smithies answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, while Kneen said that the drug belonged to a friend, but gave no further information.
On September 7, Smithies was detained by police at Middle River, near the Nunnery.
A joint, which police valued at £4, was found on him, and a search warrant was again executed at his Alder Road address.
Officers found a further 0.9 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £18.
Smithies said that he had been prescribed cannabis but his prescription was not ready yet.
He was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, while Kneen was represented by Paul Glover.
Both advocates asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
The two defendants agreed to pay their fines and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.