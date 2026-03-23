Lucia Drlova, of The Bretney, Jurby, was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said that necessary paperwork had only recently been received.
The advocate asked for the pre-trial review to be rescheduled for April 21.
The allegation relates to the death of 61-year-old Stephen Hands, who was critically injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a Ford Transit van, at the junction of Glen Mooar Road and Poortown Road, near St John’s on May 6.
Mr Hands later passed away on May 9.
Ms Drlova was not required to appear in court.
Bail continues.