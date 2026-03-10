‘Being Old’ by Prue Leith
Hbk, Octopus, £20
In this candid, uplifting, and thoroughly entertaining book, Prue Leith explores the trials and taboos of growing older - along with its unexpected joys.
Part memoir and part reflection: ‘Being Old and Learning to Love It’, is packed with Prue's trademark wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense charm as she takes a spirited canter through the triumphs, trials and tribulations of ageing well.
Sometimes serious, sometimes funny, Prue speaks with refreshing honesty about life as a modern woman in her 80s. Nothing is off limits: from love and sex, staying active, and finding fame on The Great British Bake Off, to friendship, family, and the occasional regret.
She tackles the big questions we all have about getting older - about senility, time running out, dealing with grief, and her passionate belief in assisted dying - with the same frankness she brings to discussing when to retire, fashion, beauty, travel and gardening.
‘Girls: Gen Z and the Commodification of Everything’ by Freya India
Hbk, Swift Press, £20
A provocative and personal journey into the pressures shaping young lives today. Freya India shows that age-old anxieties of girlhood are now being amplified by modern life and exploited like never before.
While earlier generations of women were relentlessly sold products and procedures, they have become the product. Displaying lives on Instagram, advertised on dating apps and packaged into personal brands, making anxiety feel overwhelming and unmanageable.
We have transformed girls into GIRLS®, from people into products. Each chapter of GIRLS® focuses on a common anxiety in adolescent girls’ lives, from image insecurities to reputations and social status, friendships and romantic relationships.
For younger girls, it provides context for where these challenges began and warns where they might be headed. And, for parents, teachers and older generations, it serves as a reminder that these issues have never been so intense. Concluding with a message of hope to return to humanity.
Both titles are available at the Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin.