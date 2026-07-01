A Port St Mary driver who hit a parked car has been fined £350 and banned for six months under the totting up process.
Charlotte Elizabeth Vessey already had 10 points on her licence and argued that a ban would cause her exceptional hardship, but that was rejected by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the defendant was driving a Mitsubishi vehicle on March 13, at 7pm.
She hit a parked vehicle, which was unoccupied, on Station Road in Port Erin.
Police arrived at 7.25pm and Vessey then returned to the scene on foot with a piece of paper, saying she had been going to leave a note on the damaged vehicle.
The 35-year-old failed a breathalyser test but said that she had drunk alcohol after driving.
The court heard that she already had 10 points on her licence, imposed in December 2024, for the same offence of careless driving.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood submitted letters from Vessey and her partner.
Mr Wood said it had been a low-speed accident after a momentary lapse of concentration.
The advocate asked magistrates to spare Vessey from a ban, saying that she had four children, with a fifth on the way, and needed to make a lot of trips to the doctor and the hospital.
Mr Wood said that the defendant had moved here 18 months ago with her partner and had no other family support.
He said that Vessey, of Creggan Mooar, also used her car to take the children to youth clubs and school.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125, and the defendant will pay at a rate of £100 per month.