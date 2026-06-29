A taxi driver has been remanded in custody until October while police continue investigating further allegations of theft.
Martin Moore has already admitted stealing more than £11,000 from his own father, but enquiries are continuing into claims he may have stolen a further £25,000.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that newly obtained documents suggested Moore, 47, of no fixed address, could face two additional charges.
However, Mrs Carroon said: ‘We do not have enough to proceed with these other matters at this stage.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover said his client was concerned because he had already spent almost five months on remand and could remain in custody for a further three months.
Moore had previously been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after pleading guilty in summary court to nine counts of fraud by false representation.
Magistrates previously heard that police were contacted by the defendant's father on February 2 after a significant amount of money was discovered missing from his bank account.
A statement showed that £11,103 had been taken and police arrested Moore at the Sea Terminal later that day.
During interview, Moore admitted taking the money, saying his earnings as a taxi driver had fallen and he had become desperate.
He told police he had used a previously signed cheque given to him by his father to trace the signature before cashing further cheques using a mobile banking application.
The prosecution also alleged Moore spent £9,000 on a two-week trip to Dubai and Vietnam.
The case was adjourned until October 23 and there was no application for bail.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Moore that ‘matters cannot progress to a conclusion very soon’, but said he hoped the case could be sentenced at the next hearing.