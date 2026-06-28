The police are appealing for witnesses to an ’altercation’ that occurred on Central Promenade in Douglas on Sunday evening.
Isle of Man Constabulary says it is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows two men fighting in the middle of the road. One is thrown to the ground while another man throws several punches.
Both men get up before members of the public intervene.
In an updated statement a police spokesperson says: ‘We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a physical altercation between two males on Central Promenade.
‘We can confirm that officers are investigating. Anyone who has not yet come forward and has further footage, information, or witnessed the incident is asked to make contact, as this will assist with ongoing enquiries.
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference P280626039, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In an earlier statement the force added: ‘Police would like to reassure the public that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.’
Central Promenade is the area that runs from the bottom of Broadway to outside the Palace Hotel and Casino.