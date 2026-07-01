Seventeen-year-old Reuben Groves admitted driving under the influence of cannabis, failing to stop for police, failing to wear protective headgear, riding a motorcycle without insurance, having no driving licence, having no vehicle tax, and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £250 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that, on February 5, Groves was spoken to by police at Spring Valley Industrial Estate, while driving a Ford Fiesta.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis, and a blood test later produced a reading of 2.4, above the legal limit of two.
On May 20, police saw Groves riding an electric motorcycle without a helmet or registration plates.
They were initially unable to stop him, but later located him.
However, he got on the bike and rode a short distance before dismounting, then pulled away from officers as they tried to stop him, and ran off.
Groves was eventually arrested and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions when interviewed.
On May 30, Groves was at the Outback bar when he struck on male on the dance floor.
The male suffered a bloodied nose and swollen cheek, but didn’t want to make a complaint.
A probation report said that Groves, of Cushag Road, had endured a difficult childhood, fallen into negative peer groups, and started smoking cannabis from an early age.
The report said that work could be done on impulsive thoughts and consequential thinking.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that Groves had support from his Aunt, and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
He will pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.