A 55-year-old chef who was seen fighting with a man has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
Stephen John Peter Coffey pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
After getting off at Royal Avenue, he was then seen arguing with another male and the two men started exchanging punches.
A witness called the police, which resulted in Coffey being arrested.
Both men declined to make a complaint against each other.
During a police interview, Coffey, who lives at Marion Road, Onchan, answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client wanted to apologise to anyone who had witnessed the incident and was offering to pay £50 per month for any fine.
However, magistrates ordered Coffey to pay at a rate of £75 per month.