A retired social worker convicted of a series of cruel incidents against children has escaped jail.
Euphemia Ramsay mistreated two children between 1969 and 1973 during her time working at a residential care facility in Scotland.
The 76-year-old, who was known to her victims as ‘Auntie Effie’, was in charge of one of the specially built cottages at a settlement called Quarrier’s Village - a philanthropic venture originally founded to care for homeless children in Victorian Glasgow - in Renfrewshire when the offences were committed.
Press reports from Scotland detailed harrowing accounts of abuse in testimony given by Ramsay’s victims to Greenock Sheriff Court.
They included details of humiliating punishments for bed-wetting or for not finishing meals.
The Greenock Telegraph reported how Ramsay repeatedly punched and kicked one of her victims in the head, hit him with a slipper and spat in his face.
She also forced him to remove his nightwear and stand naked in front of other residents after he once wet the bed.
In an incident involving a separate child, Ramsay forced her onto a table before instructing another individual to force-feed her.
Ramsay of Douglas, Isle of Man, had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to the cruel and unnatural treatment of children but was found guilty by a jury in August.
During her sentencing hearing on Monday, she continued to deny any involvement in the incidents but accepted the verdict of the jury, her defence solicitor said.
She escaped a custodial sentence but was told she must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work over the next 18 months as part of a community payback order.
She will also be subject to a curfew for 12 months where she will have to be at her home address between 7pm and 7am and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Ramsay’s progress is due to be assessed at a review hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court on December 13.
Peter McClelland, procurator fiscal for north Strathclyde, told Sky News: ‘Euphemia Ramsay was trusted to provide care for children who had already experienced difficulties in their lives.
‘Her mistreatment of these children may have happened some years ago, but the victims have carried the pain into adulthood.
‘I commend their courage in reporting the crimes perpetrated against them.
‘At the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service we are determined that justice has no expiry date.
‘I would urge any victims of similar offending, no matter how long ago, to come forward, report it and seek support.’