Customer headbutted publican

A 33-year-old Port Erin man has admitted punching and headbutting the owner of a pub.

Sean Thomas Patrick O’Neill also injured the man’s thumb, which required surgery, during a scuffle as he was ejected from the Riddler under the Nest.

O’Neill pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, and will be sentenced on June 9 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that O’Neill, who lives at Ballahane Close, was at the Riddler Under the Nest in Station Road in Port Erin on September 12 last year.

At 1.30am he was near the pool table when a man who was playing pool knocked into him.

O’Neill was said to have started slapping the man on the back of the head several times and words were exchanged before bar staff intervened.

The owner of the pub, who was also there at the time but not working, then tried to assist in removing O’Neill from the premises.

He puts his arms on either side of O’Neill, which then prompted O’Neill to lunge forward and headbutt him twice before punching him in the face.

The pub owner suffered an injury to the bridge of his nose as well as swelling to his face and lips.

He also later found that he had damage to the ulna collateral ligament in his thumb which required surgery.

After being arrested, during a police interview, O’Neill said he could not remember the incident due to his level of intoxication.

When shown CCTV footage he was apologetic.

Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was pleading guilty in relation to the thumb injury on a reckless basis rather than any intent.

Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.