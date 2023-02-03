A 42-year-old man who punched a bouncer at 1886 bar has admitted common assault.
Dean Lewis Leonard hit the doorman in the face while he and another male were being ejected.
Leonard will be sentenced on March 16 in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Leonard was in the Regent Street bar in Douglas on December 17, just before midnight.
He was asked to leave by security staff but refused and had to be restrained.
Once outside, bouncers were also ejecting another man on the ramp, who had become physically aggressive.
This prompted Leonard to try to intervene, with him swinging a punch at one of the bouncers and hitting him on the left side of the face.
Leonard was said to have swung a couple more times but did not connect.
Mr Swain said that the doorman had suffered numbness to the face but no permanent injury.
He was interviewed and told police he was trying to get the bouncer off his friend but denied punching him.
However, Mr Swain said that this was now accepted by way of his guilty plea.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The court heard that Leonard has no previous convictions.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.