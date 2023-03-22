A man who was drunk and disorderly outside the Nag’s Head pub in Douglas has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Timothy James Lonergan admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol in Victoria Street in Douglas on February 12, at 1.55am, when staff at the Nag’s Head asked for assistance.
Lonergan was shouting and swearing in the street, having been removed from the pub by security staff.
Police spoke to him and described him as having glazed eyes, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.
He was said to be acting aggressively, pointing his finger at bouncers and using the ‘C’ word, which subsequently resulted in him being arrested.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
Mr Wright said that, on the evening in question, Lonergan had said that he had been involved in a disagreement at a different pub earlier in the evening, after he had ‘mis-gendered’ someone.
He said that he had left after words had been exchanged, and gone to the Nag’s Head.
Lonergan, who lives in Victoria Road, Douglas, said he had then been drinking quietly, when the person he had earlier been involved with, had then come into the Nag’s Head.
He claimed that the person had spoken to security, who had asked him to leave without explanation.
‘Mr Lonergan felt aggrieved he was being asked to leave when he felt he had done no wrong,’ said Mr Wright.
‘He admits he had a considerable amount to drink and used language he shouldn’t have.
‘He says he ended up with bruised or cracked ribs as a result of the incident.’
Mr Wright went on to say that his client had wanted to see CCTV footage from the Nag’s Head, just to show he had done nothing to merit him being ejected, but he had not be able to view it with sound.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Lonergan: ‘Any licensee has the power to ask anyone to leave at any time.’
He will pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.