Customer racially abused pub barman

A 40-year-old pub customer who racially abused a barman has admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Lee John Frearson was refused a drink at the Commercial pub in Ramsey because he couldn’t pay for it, but responded by using racist terms to abuse the barman.

Frearson admitted the offence and will be sentenced on May 31 after a probation report has been completed.

A second charge, of threatening behaviour, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how Frearson, who lives at Manor Drive in Douglas, was at the Commercial pub on the West Quay in Ramsey on March 6 at 7pm.

He asked the barman to bring him a drink, which he did.

However, when the barman asked for the money, Frearson began fumbling in his pockets and was unable to pay the £3.

He was told he could not be served if he couldn’t pay, which prompted him to use abusive language, which the court was told but we have chosen not to repeat.

The barman was upset and turned away. He described Frearson as ‘five out of 10’ when asked how drunk he appeared.

A witness also said that they had heard Frearson use a racist term.

He subsequently left the pub but was later arrested.

During a police interview he gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, bearing in mind the racially-aggravated element, a probation report would be necessary before sentencing.

Mrs Hughes said that the offence was too serious for a financial penalty without considering other options via the report, though a fine would still be a possibility.