A drink-driver who crashed while more than triple the limit has been hit with a five year ban and 12 months’ probation.
He appeared before magistrates on recently and was also fined £430 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to Eyreton Road on August 27, at 3.20pm.
They arrived to find the Seat Leon on its roof with 36-year-old Duffy identifying himself as the driver.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, failed a roadside breathalyser test, and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 124, more than three times the legal limit of 35.
The vehicle was taken to the test centre, where it was found that two of the tyres were devoid of any tred.
The examiner deemed it unroadworthy but concluded that none of the defects found would have contributed to the accident.
In court, the defendant was represented by advocate Lawrie Gelling, who asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as the most appropriate sentence.
Ms Gelling said that Duffy had experienced some issues with alcohol but was taking steps to address them.
The advocate said her client had shown genuine remorse, which she said had been reflected in his guilty plea, and the fact he had made no attempt to minimise his actions.
Ms Gelling went on to say that, if Duffy was sent to prison, it would impose serious financial pressures on his family.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant, who lives at Michael Street in Peel, to pay £125 prosecution costs, and to take an extended test after his ban ends.