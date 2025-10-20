Manx Utilities will finally begin works to repair one of the flue caps at Peel Power Station damaged due to Storm Eowyn in January.
Work will started on Monday (October 20) and is expected to take five weeks with work being undertaken in two phases.
Phase one will involve internal preparations, taking around two weeks, with steeplejacks working primarily inside the chimney.
The failed flue cap will then be craned to the ground, subject to suitable weather conditions, before phase two takes place which will see the flue repaired and craned back into position which should take around three weeks.
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘Immediately after the incident, the damaged flue cap was stabilised to ensure safety. Surveys and inspections were then carried out to determine the cause of the failure and to establish the condition of the other three flue caps so that a repair plan could be developed.
‘This work was carried out over the summer by specialist steeplejacks, who accessed the flues via internal ladders and secured the structure following a drone-assisted survey.’
Now the safety work has been carried out, work can now start on constructing the flue parts. While only one flue failed, repairs will be undertaken on all four.
The Manx Utilities spokesman said: ‘With safety assured, planning and fabrication of replacement components has been underway. New flue sections are now being manufactured by a local contractor, supporting the Island’s engineering sector.
‘Specialist steeplejacks will begin work with the installation of a modular frame deck scaffold inside the concrete chimney. This will allow for the safe removal of corroded bolts to prepare the structure for the replacement of the flue sections.
‘Although only one flue section failed, inspections revealed corrosion in the remaining three. As a precaution and to ensure long-term reliability, all four flue sections will be repaired.’