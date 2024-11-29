Michael Trevor France, of Cronk Y Berry View, was initially charged with threatening behaviour, which he had denied, but that was withdrawn by the prosecution after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that France took his son to Scoill Yn Jubilee in Douglas on May 22, at 8.50am.
Mr Swain said that it had been suggested that his son had been involved in an incident with another pupil.
He said that France was alleged to have stood over the child, who was nine, and had been shouting aggressively and swearing.
At one point in the exchange, he allegedly called the child a ‘big bully’.
Mr Swain said that the defendant may not accept using those words, but he had accepted that his behaviour had been unacceptable.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client agreed that he should have dealt with matters in a more appropriate manner, by speaking to teachers, and was willing to accept the binding order.
Magistrates issued the binding order with a recognisance of £500.