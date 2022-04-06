Daughter tells court the money was hers

A money laundering charge against a 75-year-old woman from Merseyside has been dropped.

Sheila May Starkey Sr was accused of trying to smuggle £92,610 off the island hidden in a car on the ferry, with her daughter, Sheila May Starkey Jr.

However, on Tuesday, prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that there was insufficient evidence against Ms Starkey Sr so the charge was being withdrawn.

Ms Starkey Sr said her daughter had brought her to the island for a ‘mother’s day treat’ and that she had no knowledge of the hidden cash.

Mr Robinson said that, should any further evidence come to light, a charge against Ms Starkey Sr could be resurrected.

We previously reported that Sheila May Starkey Jr, aged 36, was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after she pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island to the UK.

The mother and daughter, who live at Mark Street, Everton, were arrested at the Sea Terminal on March 22 as they boarded the 8.45am ferry to Heysham.

The brown Volkswagen they were in was searched as part of a routine check and a sniffer dog directed police to some panels which were loose in the centre console in the car.

A search at police headquarters found a purpose built hide in the centre console with 10 vacuum-sealed bundles of cash inside it.

When interviewed, Starkey Jr gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.

Her mother told police during her interview that her daughter had brought her to the island for a couple of nights as a mother’s day treat.

She said she knew nothing about the hidden £92,610 cash and would not have agreed to come to the island had she been aware her daughter was doing anything illegal.

Defence advocate David Reynolds said that it was a shame Ms Starkey Sr had had to travel to the island again to see the charge withdrawn, although she did still have property with the police which she needed to collect.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes recorded the charge as withdrawn but reiterated that it could be resurrected should any new evidence come to light.

Starkey Jr is due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 17.