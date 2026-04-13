Now the store will officially reopen the rest of the site on Thursday at 8am.
Across the ground floor, customers will discover a brand-new womenswear layout, showcasing popular Per Una and GoodMove brands, alongside lingerie from Rosie & B Boutique. A bra-fitting service will also be available in-store by appointment with dedicated lingerie stylists.
A beauty hall featuring M&S ranges, such as Apothecary and Espa, as well as third-party brands including Color Wow and Living Proof will also be available.
In menswear, a transformed section will offer the latest Autograph collections, from everyday clothing to statement tailoring.
Elsewhere, the relocated Kidswear department on the top floor will offer a range of everyday essentials. This floor also features homeware, including the popular Tom Kerridge kitchenware and tableware collection, alongside the Kelly Hoppen homeware edit.
Store manager Caroline Brand has worked at the Douglas store for ten years and leads the 250-strong colleague team.
She said: ‘We cannot wait to reveal the final look of our fully transformed store to customers this week. The team has been working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready, and we will have even more of that M&S style, trusted value and unbeatable quality on offer.
‘The response to our new foodhall has been fantastic and we’re proud to have invested in the store to offer the best possible shopping experience for customers and to have welcomed 50 new permanent colleagues to the team.’
M&S says the revamped Douglas store is creating 31 new jobs and 64 seasonal roles.