A 37-year-old has appeared in court accused of stabbing a man in the leg.
Frankie James Thompson, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 14 last year, at a flat in Church Road Marina, Douglas.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that it is alleged that Mr Thompson stabbed the man who was sleeping on the sofa in the flat.
A wound was alleged to have been caused that was 3cm long and 0.5cm wide.
Mr Thompson was residing on the island at that time, but now lives at The Mount Long Lane, Pleasington, Lancashire.
He was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray.
The wounding allegation can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal proceedings will take place on April 25.
Bail was granted in the sum of £1,000 with conditions that Mr Thompson live at his home address and not contact witnesses.