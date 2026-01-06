Big feet have led to a booze stealing burglar being caught.
Thomas George Baker put his foot in it when he left his size 15s below a window sill, while committing the crime.
The victim recognised the shoes as he said he used to work with Baker.
The 30-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, pleading guilty to burglary and theft at a dwelling.
He’ll be sentenced on January 27, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the victim had come home to his address at Richmond Grove in Douglas on July 28, at 9.30pm.
He said that he noticed a rear window was wide open and a pair of extremely large shoes below it, with a phone on the sill.
The man said he recognised the shoes, as he used to work with Baker, and he always wore them.
He said they’d been friends and Baker had been to his home several times.
The victim picked up the phone and said there was a ‘WhatsApp’ conversation open, showing photos of alcohol and asking for estimated values.
The man said he was terrified so he went to a neighbour’s house and called the police.
He then went back to his home but the shoes and phone were gone.
The man said there had been another occasion when he thought someone had been in his property, as he'd once found a defrosting pork joint on the kitchen counter.
Baker was arrested and four bottles of alcohol were found at his Governor’s Hill address.
When interviewed, he initially denied any involvement, but when told the bottles had been found at his house, admitted the offence.
Baker told officers that he knew the rear window was not secure.
Bail has been granted.