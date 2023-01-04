Christopher John Crellin, aged 35, of Ballafletcher Road, Douglas, yesterday appeared before the High Bailiff via video link from the prison.
He entered a ‘no plea’ response to a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16 years.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 25.
Mr Crellin was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers who said that a psychiatric report was still being prepared relating to Mr Crellin’s fitness to plead.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery will take place on January 24.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.